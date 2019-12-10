WISCONSIN DELLS - Hallie Marie (Miller) Young went to eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Hallie was 82 years old and struggled through numerous bouts of cancer for over 20 years. Hallie grew up in Milwaukee and Indianapolis. She moved to the Wisconsin Dells area in the early 1970’s. Hallie worked locally at Noah’s Ark and Chula Vista while raising six children. She was involved in her church, 4-H and Little Britches Rodeo. She and her husband worked to improve Little Britches Rodeo in Wisconsin. They enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren participate in various activities.
Hallie is survived by her love of 62 years, Robert; her children, Ava (Roger) Schronce, Duane (Rhonda) Young, Nathan (Diane) Young, Roslyn (Mike) Phillips, Jennifer (Tom) Neis and Marcine (Brad) Young-Plant. She has eight grandchildren, Chad, Jessica, Casey, Kyle, Austin, Zane, Jordon, Zachary; and five great-grandchildren, Reid, Pierce, Conner, Kynree, and Krossyn who were the light of her life the past few years. She is also survived by her sister, Linda (Dale) Kuschewski.
Hallie will be greatly missed by her family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will follow at the Edge O’ Dells Bar and Resort from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to the family and disperse according to their wishes.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
