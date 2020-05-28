Hamilton, James George

His love for music was a gift he shared with his family, as well as countless audiences throughout his lifetime. Beginning at the age of 4, Jim's Aunt Marion encouraged his music making by giving him piano lessons, which led to playing for church and Sunday School by the age of 12. During high school he accompanied both the Men's and Mixed Choirs, played oboe in the band, and was also Drum Major. While in college, his Aunt Evie helped him purchase his first Hammond Organ. This prompted a rewarding career playing for supper clubs, beginning with Pecks in Wautoma, Wis., followed by The River Inn in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., then Jordan Lake in Oxford, Wis., Trails Lounge in Portage, Wis., Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells, and ending at The Blankenhaus in Portage. Jim could remember and play your favorite song on the Hammond X66 as you walked through the restaurant's door. He also shared his musical talents at The Circus World in Baraboo, the Marquette County Fair and numerous weddings, funerals and celebrations. Jim volunteered many hours at the school accompanying kids for solo and ensemble, concerts and musicals. He never missed a church service, playing many powerful and uplifting preludes, hymns and postludes, and regularly proclaimed "This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it."