Hamilton, Mildred R.

BURNETT—Mildred R. Hamilton, age 86, of Burnett, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Clearview Nursing in Juneau.

There will be a private service for Mildred and burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.

Mildred Ruth Kintop was born on September 25, 1934 in Lebanon, Wisconsin to Edwin and Leonora Kintop. She graduated from Juneau High School and later married Norman Hamilton. Mildred worked in the dining room as an aide at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 23 years. She was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Burnett.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Randy of Mayville, Allen (Patricia) of Horicon, and Larry of Waupun; grandchildren, David of Beaver Dam and Samantha Hamilton (Francis Newman) of Beaver Dam; sisters, Laverne Fischer of Waupun and Bernice Kuntz of Juneau; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 1997.

Memorials may be made in Mildred R. Hamilton’s name to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.