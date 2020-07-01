Hamilton, Robert L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Robert "Dewey" L. Hamilton age 69, passed away peacefully at the U.W. Hospital in Madison, Wis. on Sunday June 28, 2020.

He was born on October 2, 1950 in Beaver Dam, Wis. the son of James and Ruth (Ulbricht) Hamilton. Dewey was united in marriage to Carolyn Thompson on July 14, 1971. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he joined the U.S. Marines and eventually retired from John Deere-Horicon after 30 years.

Dewey enjoyed fishing, softball, coaching youth baseball, and relaxing on the deck. He was a gentle soul who enjoyed life immensely, especially the outdoors, and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Nothing gave him more joy than sharing his life with his love and soulmate Carolyn.

Dewey is survived by his wife Carolyn, his brothers Dave "Al" Hamilton of Oceanside, Calif., Greg Hamilton of Watertown, Wis., and sister Deb Hicks of Beaver Dam, Wis., nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sandy Redman, and his brother James Hamilton.

In honor of Dewey's wish, a private gathering for him will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.