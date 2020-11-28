Hammann, Edward C.

On Nov. 12, 1947, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Lauersdorf, at St John's Lutheran Church, Juneau, where he remained a faithful member, serving the Church as an usher for many, many years. Eddie had a passion for farming all of his life; he farmed in Burnett, worked at the Nehl's Farms in Juneau and later retired from the Dodge County Co-op. When he retired, he continued being a relief milker to help other farmers enjoy time off! He also loved gardening, so much he tilled up many friends and neighbors' gardens to help them with their love of gardening as well. Eddie loved going to polka dances with his wife, Lorraine. In heaven there is no beer - that's why he drank it here; he loved having a couple of beers with friends and family!! He was an avid listener to Uncle Bill's barn show, where he was known as the Rolling Prairie Taxi Cab Driver! Can't forget his love for fishing - he loved to share fishing adventures with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.