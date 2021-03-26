Hammann, June

WAUPUN - June G. Hammann, age 88, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau with family at her side.

June was born on June 1, 1932, a daughter of John and Hilda (Coffran) Lepple. She was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at St. Stephen's in Beaver Dam. June was united in marriage to Elmer Hammann on May 9, 1953, at St. Stephen's. She enjoyed polka dancing, bus trips, and playing sheepshead and euchre at the Waupun Senior Center. June was a member of Pella Lutheran Church and member of the Women's Club for over 30 years. She will be greatly missed by her two sons and grandchildren.

June is survived by her two sons, Dale Hammann and his wife, Ann, of Horicon, and Timothy Hammann and his wife, Tami, of Waupun; four grandchildren, Melissa Hammann and fiancé, Frank Morales, Corey Hammann and his special friend, Jessica Malta, Tara Porte and John Hammann and fiancée, Lindsay Rohn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.