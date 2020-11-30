Hammann, Lorraine

JUNEAU—Lorraine died peacefully at her home in Juneau November 29, 2020, age 92 years 10 months + 29 days. She was born in Beaver Dam to Irma (Schliewe) Herman Lauersdorf December 20, 1927. November 12, 1947, she married the love of her life Edward Hammann at St John’s Lutheran Church, Juneau where she was a lifelong member.

She always had a passion for cooking and baking In the 70’s she was a cook at the Juneau High School. Later she became a head baker at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, where the residents truly loved her desserts. When she retired, she continued her love for cooking and baking, especially baking. There were always home baked goods in their house, this time of year was especially hopping she would get with her family and bake Christmas goodies until there wasn’t any more room left to store them until the big day!! She loved to travel, she was able to enjoy many, many trips, Alaska, Hawaii, California, Florida, etc.

In her past time, she would embroider, made the most beautiful items—her pride and joy were the home made pillow cases she created for each family member. She loved to watch the wild birds in her back yard—she made sure they were always taken care of and they knew that, she had an abundance of them! Most of all she loved and enjoyed spending time with her family!