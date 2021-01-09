Hammer, Barbara A.

BEAVER DAM - Barbara A. Hammer, 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison.

Barbara was born on March 28, 1944, the daughter of Alvin F. and Irene J. (Braatz) Krobert. She was married to Dennis A. Schweitzer who passed away in 1970, and then later married to Ralph W. Hammer, who also passed away.

Barbara was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witness of Beaver Dam. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. Barbara loved to spend time with her faithful canine companion, Speck.

Barbara is survived by her children, Brian Schweitzer (Donna Higgens) of Beaver Dam, Stacy Mischler of Beaver Dam and Todd Schweitzer (Pam Novak) of Plover; grandchildren, Stephanie, Peyton, Quinn, Morgen, Bailey and Logan; great-grandchildren, Landon and Livia; her brother, Gordon and Jean Krobert of Beaver Dam; and step-daughter, Lizette Hammer of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dennis; her second husband, Ralph; and her grandson, Nicholas Schweitzer.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held at a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.