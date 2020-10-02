Hammer, Geraldine

REEDSBURG—Geraldine Hammer, age 94, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in her home. She was born on March 12, 1926, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Wallace and Leona (Palmiteer) Strobusch. On Aug. 27, 1968, she was married to Arnold C. Hammer. Gerry liked helping her family and friends with home decorating. She enjoyed walks, especially at Devil’s Lake and Mirror Lake State Parks. When she was younger, Gerry also enjoyed competing in roller skating.
Survivors include her husband, Arnie; six children, Stephen (Marlee) Christians, of Horicon, Debra (Jerry) Hays, of Beaver Dam, Michael (Ellen) Christians, of Juneau, Rick Christians, of Appleton, Jon (Robin) Christians, of Denver, Colo., and Kim (Amy) Christians, of Wautoma; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Sally Ebert, of St. Germain; two nephews; one niece; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Krausser; and one grandson, Shawn Christians.
At Gerry’s request no services will be held. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Sauk County Humane Society would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
