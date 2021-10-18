Hammer, James E.

BEAVER DAM—James E. Hammer, 95, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at his home.
A visitation will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. A rosary service will begin at 8 p.m. A visitation will also be held at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 23rd from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church with the Rev. Grant Theis officiating. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)