Hammer, James E.

A visitation will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. A rosary service will begin at 8 p.m. A visitation will also be held at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 23rd from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church with the Rev. Grant Theis officiating. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.