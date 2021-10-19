Hammer, James E.

James was born on Oct. 25, 1925, in the town of Beaver Dam, to Joseph P. and Catherine (Stegner) Hammer. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He attended St. Peter Catholic School graduating in 1940. Jim then attended Beaver Dam High School, graduating in 1943. Jim was united in marriage to Beverly M. Smith on May 1, 1948, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. The couple made their home in Beaver Dam, residing in several locations before moving to Audrey Drive. They were blessed with five children. After high school, Jim worked at several jobs before being employed at Wisconsin Power & Light starting in 1947. He began as a meter reader, then as a dispatcher and finally as electrical substation maintenance man.