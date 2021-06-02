Hammond, Virginia A. "Ginger"

APPLETON - Virginia A. "Ginger" Hammond, age 91, of Appleton, Wis., went to live eternally with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1929, in Ashland, Ala. She was the daughter of Cecil and Lydia Jenkins. After she graduated high school, Ginger went on to receive a degree in business administration. After graduating from this program, she went to work at the Thomas Jefferson Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., as an administrative assistant to the manager of the hotel. On a weekend in Panama City, Fla., she met a young pilot in training, John R. Hammond, who was headed off to Korea and whom, upon his return, she later married. Ginger was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Having been a stay-at-home mother for most of her children's growing up years, her greatest pride came from having raised three successful children into adulthood. She always made sure that her children awoke to a wonderful homemade breakfast and that they arrived back from school to a delicious homemade treat, like warm gingerbread and whipped cream. Ginger was a woman of strong faith and had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Appleton for over 50 years. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, read, cook, play bridge and golf. Ginger liked to relax at night with a good book while sipping on her beloved Jack Daniels.