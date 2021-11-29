Hanefeld, Angeline H.

BURNETT—Angeline H. Hanefeld, age 93, died peacefully at her home in Burnett surrounded by her family on Monday, November 29, 2021.

There will be a memorial gathering for Angeline at Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:50 pm. A memorial service will follow beginning at 1:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Burnett Central Cemetery.

Angeline Helen Hanefeld (Braun) was born in the town of Trenton on September 20, 1928 to Herman and Helen (Lemanski) Braun. She attended St. Stephens Lutheran School and Beaver Dam High School. On October 14, 1950, she was married to Wilton “Bill” Hanefeld. Together they had a family trucking business, Hanefeld Brothers, in Burnett, Wisconsin and St. Paul, Minnesota and other businesses in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Horicon.