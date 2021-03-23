Hanes, Pat

She and Bob traveled all 50 states and 11 countries! Starting retirement at age 57 provided many wonderful trips as well as repeated ones! The most memorable times were seven holiday family trips, which included all extended family members. She enjoyed seeing ALL the grandchildren, loving spending cousin time together!

God was first in her life, and she tried to live it that way by example, loving her husband and children, grandchildren, and her wonderful friends. She loved her parents very much and felt she was spoiled by being the only child.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo on Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m., with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank SSM St. Clare Hospital, Dr. Flygt, Dr. Krszjzniek, the wonderful staff at Brightstar, and Agrace for their loving care for Pat and the family, especially in the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Hanes Fund at the Community Foundation of South-Central Wisconsin, 600 W. Chestnut St., PO Box 544, Baraboo WI 53913. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.