Hanick, Richard M.

Dad’s interests included his family, hunting, and fishing. His love of the outdoors started over 70 years ago with his dad. He also enjoyed coin collecting, birdwatching—especially blue birds—caring for wildlife habitat which included building and maintaining over 40 wood duck boxes, and country music. He displayed a special talent for carving waterfowl decoys, which he shared with family and Ducks Unlimited. He also participated in home-talent baseball and slow-pitch softball. Dad and mom enjoyed their cabin in Briggsville, where many wonderful memories were made with their RAFT family. He was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan. He continued to follow high school sports, especially basketball in Rio. He was an avid card player—especially euchre, which he played every week with his Rio friends. Dad had a strong faith in God and his church, and his last words were, “Life is precious.””