July 7, 1947 – March 2, 2023

BARABOO—Hank Wayne Lee, 76, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 with his loving granddaughter, Danielle by his side.

Hank was born July 7, 1946 in Baraboo, the son of Kenneth and Edith Lee. On July 11, 1964 he married the love of his life, Patricia Joyce Lee. Together, they lived in the Baraboo Bluffs where they raised their two children, Lance and Stacie.

Hank loved his family and the special memories shared together. He loved to be in the gym lifting weights and competing in state championships. Hunting and being outdoors is what brought him joy. He cherished all the hunting and fishing he did with his grandson, Eddie.

Survivors include son, Lance Lee; daughter, Stacie (Chuck Dickman) Loveluck; five grandchildren: Danielle (Eddie) Erickson, Nicole (Jeff) Erickson, Jessica, Tanner and Andrew Lee; 13 great-grandchildren: Eddie, Jr., Ariana, Peyton, Kylen, Nevaeh, Donte, Nickoli, Kaiya, Kazton, Aubrie, Leilani, Lander and Livia; brothers: Bob (Nancy) Lee, John (Melinda) Lee, Dick (Ruth) Lee; sisters: Gail Dobratz and Linda Liebhaber; brother-in-law, William (Laurie) Dummer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Patricia Lee, Hank was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Lee; brothers: Jerry Lee and Ron Lee; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Joyce Dummer.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Hank at a later date to be announced. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.