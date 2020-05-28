Hanke, Jeremiah E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERTOWN - Jeremiah E. Hanke, 28, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 as a result of a car accident.

Jeremiah Edwin Hanke was born on March 1, 1992 in Watertown. He was a 2010 graduate of Dodgeland High School where he was a linebacker on the football team. He also threw shot put and discus in Track and Field. He had been employed at Fisher-Barton in Watertown. He enjoyed various hobbies outdoors including hiking, hunting, and fishing. Jeremiah loved cars, listening to music, drawing, movies, as well as playing video games. He was a dear friend to many.

Jeremiah is survived by his mother, "Grammy", Barb Hanke; brother, Tony Hanke and sister, "Auntie", Laurie (Mark) Freson; best friends, Tom Beal and Luis Montiel as well as other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, "Gramps", Marvin L. Hanke and birth mother, Lisa Hanke.

Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m with Rev. Tim Mueller of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.