Hankes, Richard L. "Rick"

BEAVER DAM - Richard L. "Rick" Hankes, age 66, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.

The graveside service will be at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. Deacon Ed Cody will officiate and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.

Richard Lee Hankes was born on Nov. 28, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Ralph G. and Lorayne (Freudensprung) Hankes. In 1971, he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1974. Rick worked as a social worker for many years for Dodge County Health Department. He was also a transcriptionist for Agnesian Health in Fond du Lac for a number of years. Rick was united in marriage with Patricia Tobin on Sept. 25, 2004, in Beaver Dam.

Rick is survived by his wife, Patricia Hankes of Beaver Dam; daughter, Kristin; son, Jeremy Hankes; grandchildren; brothers and sister, Ronald (Diana) Hankes of Milwaukee, Robert (Cindy) Hankes of Beaver Dam, and Diane (Charles) Poetter of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.