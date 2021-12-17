Hanley, Carolyn Raye

Carolyn Raye Goerks was born on April 4, 1942, to LeRoy and Vernice (Wallsch) Goerks. Carolyn was married from 1960-1967. Her marriage blessed her with "Her Girls," Vicky and Rhonda. Carolyn adored her girls and her family. There was nothing she wouldn't do or give up for them. Carolyn was further blessed with another generation of "Her Girls," three beautiful granddaughters, Brittany, Rachael, and Taylor. Carolyn took care of them and spent as much time as she could with them. Carolyn was immensely blessed with a third generation. Her great grandchildren, Annallyce, Olivia and Samuel. Her favorite phrase with them was "I love you to the moon and back."