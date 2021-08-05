Hanna, Robert Francis

NEW LONDON - Robert Francis Hanna, age 84, of New London, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Harvest Home in Howards Grove.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., a son of the late Francis Joseph and Zella M. (Eagen) Hanna.
Robert grew up in Pardeeville, Wis. After graduating from Pardeeville High School, Robert joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 at the age of 19.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator and diesel mechanic for various companies, retiring from Campanella & Sons Inc. in 1992.
Robert enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking unforgettable fish fries for all to enjoy, spending his winters in Florida, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Philip Hanna of Kenosha, Laura Hanna of Kenosha, and Tina (David) Schlichting of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jessica Hanna, Angela Hanna, Michael (Angela) Hanna, Joshua Hanna, Jason (Stephanie) Schaffer, Tristan Schneider, Trinity Schneider, Sarah (Jake) Boyer, Rebecca (Jacob) Schultz and Emily Schlichting; brother, Eugene (Jane) Hanna of Pardeeville; and sister, Donna Smith of Menomonee Falls.
He is also survived by many great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Hanna; and siblings, Wanda Hanna, John Hanna, and Chester Hanna.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the SUCHON FUNERAL HOME in Plymouth from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate.
Military rites will be conducted by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Robert's name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls and the American Heart Association.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Harvest Home and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Robert.
