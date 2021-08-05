Hanna, Robert Francis

NEW LONDON - Robert Francis Hanna, age 84, of New London, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Harvest Home in Howards Grove.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., a son of the late Francis Joseph and Zella M. (Eagen) Hanna.

Robert grew up in Pardeeville, Wis. After graduating from Pardeeville High School, Robert joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 at the age of 19.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and diesel mechanic for various companies, retiring from Campanella & Sons Inc. in 1992.

Robert enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking unforgettable fish fries for all to enjoy, spending his winters in Florida, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Philip Hanna of Kenosha, Laura Hanna of Kenosha, and Tina (David) Schlichting of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jessica Hanna, Angela Hanna, Michael (Angela) Hanna, Joshua Hanna, Jason (Stephanie) Schaffer, Tristan Schneider, Trinity Schneider, Sarah (Jake) Boyer, Rebecca (Jacob) Schultz and Emily Schlichting; brother, Eugene (Jane) Hanna of Pardeeville; and sister, Donna Smith of Menomonee Falls.