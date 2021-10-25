Hansel, Betty Ann (Welling)

PORTAGE—Betty Ann (Welling) Hansel, age 90, went to her eternal home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Our House in Baraboo, Wis. She was born on Dec. 12, 1930, in Winthrop Harbor, Ill., to Helen and Emil Welling.

Betty was married to Rev. Harley E. Hansel on Sept. 3, 1952, in Zion, Ill. They were married for 66 years and worked as a team as Harley pastored seven churches in four states. The Lord blessed them with two very welcome children.

Betty achieved seven years of education beyond high school: Bible College (Theology and Christian Education), Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Social Sciences, Art, Psychology, and MSED (Education as a Reading Specialist). She taught in public schools, Christian schools, Sunday school, children’s ministries, Bible studies, women’s groups, convention workshops, and training Sunday school workers.

She loved and served the Lord (the church) and her families at home and at their Spencer Lake cabin. She was given to hospitality for extended family, friends, parishioners, evangelists, missionaries, and even strangers. Missions was always on her heart. She also enjoyed travelling, reading, artwork, crocheting and knitting.