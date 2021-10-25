Hansel, Betty Ann (Welling)

PORTAGE—Betty Ann (Welling) Hansel, age 90, went to her eternal home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Our House in Baraboo, Wis. She was born on Dec. 12, 1930, in Winthrop Harbor, Ill., to Helen and Emil Welling.
Betty was married to Rev. Harley E. Hansel on Sept. 3, 1952, in Zion, Ill. They were married for 66 years and worked as a team as Harley pastored seven churches in four states. The Lord blessed them with two very welcome children.
Betty achieved seven years of education beyond high school: Bible College (Theology and Christian Education), Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Social Sciences, Art, Psychology, and MSED (Education as a Reading Specialist). She taught in public schools, Christian schools, Sunday school, children’s ministries, Bible studies, women’s groups, convention workshops, and training Sunday school workers.
She loved and served the Lord (the church) and her families at home and at their Spencer Lake cabin. She was given to hospitality for extended family, friends, parishioners, evangelists, missionaries, and even strangers. Missions was always on her heart. She also enjoyed travelling, reading, artwork, crocheting and knitting.
Betty is survived by her children, Kristi Ann (Frank) Albano-Hansel of Portage and Harley “Chip” (Jennifer) Hansel of Bloomington, Ill.; three grandchildren, Jacob Kristian, Matthew James, and Zoe Lana Hansel; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Margurite (Hyllberg) Welling and Kristian Emil Welling; granddaughter, Ana Grace Hansel; husband, Harley E. Hansel; and sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Earl Scharnick.
Funeral services will be held at CROSSPOINT ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH in Portage on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Brent Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Spencer Lake Memorial Park in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a mission project in Betty’s name.
She will be missed by family and friends.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
