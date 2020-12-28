Hansen, Fredrick (Fred) Z. Sr.

BARABOO—Fredrick (Fred) Z. Hansen Sr. of Horicon, passed away on Christmas Day at the home of a relative. He was born on September 17, 1939 in Baraboo, the son of Rusty and Nina Hansen. He married Judith Boyd in 1960 and was blessed with two daughters, Melanie and Pam. He then had a second marriage to Doretta Hansen and was blessed with welcoming her children Sharon, Bonnie, and Bob into his life and then blessed again in this marriage with two further children Kim and Fred Jr.

Fred Sr. left high school and became an apprentice carpenter with his father. Fred continued with this love of woodworking throughout his life and took pride in being able to build cradles for his grandchildren and friends. Fred enjoyed fishing and could spend hours fishing with his grandchildren or anyone who was willing to go along. Fred was also an avid card player and enjoyed games of Sheepshead and Euchre with friends. Fred was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, family, friends, and strangers alike need only ask and he would be on hand to help. In later life Fred enjoyed any time spent with children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.