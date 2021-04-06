Hansen, Irene

Irene was born on Aug. 1, 1929, in Slocomb, Ala., the daughter of Earl and Vassie (Smith) Peters. She married Rodney Hansen on Dec. 18, 1954. After retiring from her self-employed cleaning service, Irene traveled every summer to her "Sweet Home Alabama" with her family. She enjoyed going to Florida also on this trip, to see the ocean. Anyone that knew Irene knew she loved to go snooter pookin'. Irene's character, southern accent and sense of humor would put a smile on the faces of anyone she came in contact with. She lives still through the hearts of her loved ones and will be dearly missed by all.