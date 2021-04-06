Hansen, Irene

WISCONSIN DELLS - Irene Hansen, age 91, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton, Wis.
Irene was born on Aug. 1, 1929, in Slocomb, Ala., the daughter of Earl and Vassie (Smith) Peters. She married Rodney Hansen on Dec. 18, 1954. After retiring from her self-employed cleaning service, Irene traveled every summer to her "Sweet Home Alabama" with her family. She enjoyed going to Florida also on this trip, to see the ocean. Anyone that knew Irene knew she loved to go snooter pookin'. Irene's character, southern accent and sense of humor would put a smile on the faces of anyone she came in contact with. She lives still through the hearts of her loved ones and will be dearly missed by all.
Irene is survived by her son, Gary (Jerri) Hansen of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Deanna (Randy) Fortney of Viroqua, Wis., Trish (Steve) Hjort of Oregon, Wis., Sandra (Ray) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., and Lisa Williams of Baraboo, Wis.; and her 13 grandchildren, Amy, Joe, Luke, Kim, Mike, Alex, Lindy, Paige, Anthony, Dustin, Ashley, Daniel and Brittney. She also leaves behind a brother, Earl (Mae) Peters of Phenix City, Ala. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney; daughter, Janice Tucker; son-in-law, Daniel Williams; and her 11 siblings.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
