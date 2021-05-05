Hansen, Jean Ann

CAMP DOUGLAS - Jean Ann Hansen, age 77, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. Jean was daughter of Edwin and Ruth (Worden) Zingsheim and was born on Jan. 30, 1944, in Elroy, Wis.

Jean grew up in Elroy, attending and graduating from Royal High School.

The former Jean Zingsheim was united in holy marriage to Milford Hansen on Aug. 25, 1962, at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church. After living in Kenosha for a few years, they settled in Camp Douglas in 1968.

Jean babysat from her home, worked at Bernie's IGA and at Swiss Colony. She was a member of Mauston United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women (UMW). She also served on the Conference Board of the UMW. She was a lay speaker at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon and Mauston. Jean also represented her church at the Annual Conference of the Wisconsin United Methodist Church.