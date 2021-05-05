Hansen, Jean Ann

CAMP DOUGLAS - Jean Ann Hansen, age 77, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. Jean was daughter of Edwin and Ruth (Worden) Zingsheim and was born on Jan. 30, 1944, in Elroy, Wis.
Jean grew up in Elroy, attending and graduating from Royal High School.
The former Jean Zingsheim was united in holy marriage to Milford Hansen on Aug. 25, 1962, at the Camp Douglas United Methodist Church. After living in Kenosha for a few years, they settled in Camp Douglas in 1968.
Jean babysat from her home, worked at Bernie's IGA and at Swiss Colony. She was a member of Mauston United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women (UMW). She also served on the Conference Board of the UMW. She was a lay speaker at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon and Mauston. Jean also represented her church at the Annual Conference of the Wisconsin United Methodist Church.
She was very proud of her three children: Yvonne (Edward) Chojnacki of Stevens Point, Brian Hansen of Madison, and Doug (fiancée, Corey Labesky) of Delavan. Jean was even more proud of her grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Tyjeski, Ben (Kelsey) Chojnacki, Max Hansen, Chase Hansen, Henry Hansen, Tyasha Hansen and Bradley Hansen. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Lee of Stevens Point; and sisters-in-law, Janet (Gene) Hanson of Minnetrista, Minn., and Bea Zingsheim of Onalaska, Wis. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milford, in 2013; and brothers, Philip Zingsheim and Ron Zingsheim.
Jean was known for her infectious personality and lighting up any room she entered with her quick wit and laughter. She will truly be missed.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at the Mauston United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Anita Genrich presiding. Burial will take place at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
