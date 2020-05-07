Hanson, Elaine Clara (nee Becker)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. / JUNEAU - Elaine Clara (Becker) Hanson passed away peacefully at her home in Jacksonville, Ill. on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. She was born January 15th, 1927 to parents Clara (Prenzlow) and Leonard W. Becker in Juneau. She married Percival L. Hanson on June 21, 1952 in Richland Center. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2014.

She is survived by her children Heidi Hanson of Columbia, Md., Holly Van Ness of Pekin, Ill., Ivy Hanson of Minneapolis, Minn. and Andrew Hanson of Jacksonville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Katie and Sarah LePoer of Elkridge, Md., and Nevre, Summer Grace, and Kate Anderson of Minneapolis, Minn. and many relatives in the surrounding area to the Becker family farm in Juneau.

She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and taught home economics in several high schools in Wisconsin. While teaching at Juneau High School in the early 50’s she and her husband were active with the local 4H chapter as well as in farming on the family farm. While raising her family in Jacksonville she worked in various retail stores, taught Title 1 reading and babysat for many families in the area, forming loving bounds with many of the children and parents.