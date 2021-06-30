Hanson, Helen

EAU CLAIRE - Helen Hanson peacefully went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Our House in Eau Claire. She was born on Aug. 12, 1924, to Mary (Boye) and Otto Kandt, in Lockport, N.Y. She married Walter "Wally" Hanson Jr. on July 6, 1946, in Lockport. They were married for 62 years until Wally passed away in February 2009.

Helen attended college at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind., where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Wally and Helen lived in Palatine, Ill., and then moved to Mauston, Wis., where Wally opened a Ford dealership in 1954. Helen was active with the Bethany Lutheran Church, her large circle of friends, and "very active" raising four children. She loved her bowling team as well as playing golf at Castle Rock Golf Course (she played golf well into her 80s). She was an avid Packers fan, truly enjoyed fresh flowers, garage sales, and going to the farmer's market. Helen loved sending cards to recognize special days of her family and friends. In 1978, they moved to Madison, Wis., where Helen worked for Rural Insurance and then Dean Medical Group in the accounting department. She retired from Dean at the age of 88. She was active in the Valpo Guild while in Madison, baking fruitcakes every Christmas season for many years as a fundraiser. She moved to Eau Claire, Wis., in 2018 to be closer to family.