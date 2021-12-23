Hanson, Jean A.

WESTFIELD - Jean A. Hanson, age 66, of Westfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on Feb. 7, 1955, in Portage to Arden and Ann (Roberts) Kemnitz. Jean was united in marriage to Peter Hanson on Nov. 1, 1980, in Harrisville. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1973 and MATC-Madison in 1996 with high honors. Jean worked at Rayovac in Portage for 44 years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, flea markets and helping others.