Hanson, Lindy C.

NECEDAH - Lindy C. Hanson, age 91, of Necedah, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with his wife and family at his side. Lindy was born July 10, 1930, to Louis and Amanda (Laack) Hanson of Necedah.

Lindy married the love of his life, Joyce D. Hansen, on Nov. 11, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas, Wis. He was a member of the Necedah Fire Department from 1961 to 1991 and was proud to serve his community. Although he worked many different jobs, he will be remembered for his job of 31 years at Farnam Sealing Systems in Necedah where he was considered a "Grease Monkey," repairing and maintaining machinery and equipment throughout the factory.

Besides his love of time spent with the fire department, Lindy was an avid hunter and fisherman, thoroughly enjoying times spent out on the water with family.

Lindy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry; daughter, Linda; son, Terry; brother, Gordon; sisters, Vivian and Shirley; great-grandson, Nolan; and "adopted" son-in-law, Allen.