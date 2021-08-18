Hanson, Lindy C.

NECEDAH - Lindy C. Hanson, age 91, of Necedah, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with his wife and family at his side. Lindy was born July 10, 1930, to Louis and Amanda (Laack) Hanson of Necedah.
Lindy married the love of his life, Joyce D. Hansen, on Nov. 11, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in Camp Douglas, Wis. He was a member of the Necedah Fire Department from 1961 to 1991 and was proud to serve his community. Although he worked many different jobs, he will be remembered for his job of 31 years at Farnam Sealing Systems in Necedah where he was considered a "Grease Monkey," repairing and maintaining machinery and equipment throughout the factory.
Besides his love of time spent with the fire department, Lindy was an avid hunter and fisherman, thoroughly enjoying times spent out on the water with family.
Lindy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry; daughter, Linda; son, Terry; brother, Gordon; sisters, Vivian and Shirley; great-grandson, Nolan; and "adopted" son-in-law, Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce of Necedah; three grandsons, Chad Faulkner and Eric (Teara) Faulkner, both of Necedah, and Keith (Brittney) Piccione of Necedah; two granddaughters, Amanda (Josh) Garski of Necedah and Nicole Vanderhoof of Rochester, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren, Helen, Kaylee, Tapanga, Lindy, Nevada, Hope, Dwayne and Clayton; daughter-in-law, Diane Vanderhoof; and by "adopted" granddaughter, Connie Schneider.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Breanna Gillan for all her help and support all these years.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, with the Rev. Roger Erdman presiding. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. till the time of service. Burial was in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
