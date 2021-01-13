Hanson, Mary Ann

BEAVER DAM - The family of Mary Ann Hanson are sad to announce that, after a brief illness, she died on Jan. 11, 2021. She lived in Beaver Dam, Wis., with her daughter, Signe Schecher, for most of the past several years while spending her winters in Okeechobee, Fla. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Hanson, who died in 2010; her parents, Lyle and Ethel Tryggestad; her three siblings, Wyman Tryggestad, Eloda (Tootie) Albrecht, and Roger Tryggestad; her brother-in-law, Jim Hauge; and her son-in-law, John Schecher. Mary Ann was born in Viroqua, Wis., on March 17, 1936, and she grew up on farms in the Viroqua area. After moving to La Crosse in her senior year of high school, she graduated from Central High School in 1954. She had many interests, including gardening, ceramics, quilting, and various arts and crafts hobbies. Above all else, she loved gathering with family and friends for fun and merriment. Everyone who ever had the good fortune to know her loved her for her kindness, warm-heartedness and fun-loving nature. She was quick to laugh or to give comfort and encouragement. And she was always ready for a card game, which she usually won.