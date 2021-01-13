Hanson, Mary Ann

BEAVER DAM - The family of Mary Ann Hanson are sad to announce that, after a brief illness, she died on Jan. 11, 2021. She lived in Beaver Dam, Wis., with her daughter, Signe Schecher, for most of the past several years while spending her winters in Okeechobee, Fla. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Hanson, who died in 2010; her parents, Lyle and Ethel Tryggestad; her three siblings, Wyman Tryggestad, Eloda (Tootie) Albrecht, and Roger Tryggestad; her brother-in-law, Jim Hauge; and her son-in-law, John Schecher. Mary Ann was born in Viroqua, Wis., on March 17, 1936, and she grew up on farms in the Viroqua area. After moving to La Crosse in her senior year of high school, she graduated from Central High School in 1954. She had many interests, including gardening, ceramics, quilting, and various arts and crafts hobbies. Above all else, she loved gathering with family and friends for fun and merriment. Everyone who ever had the good fortune to know her loved her for her kindness, warm-heartedness and fun-loving nature. She was quick to laugh or to give comfort and encouragement. And she was always ready for a card game, which she usually won.
Mary Ann leaves behind many loving relatives: her sister, Janice Hauge, from Manhattan, Mont.; her sister, Jean Tryggestad, from Santa Ana, Calif.; her brother-in-law, Richard Albrecht, from La Crosse, Wis.; her sister-in-law, Lois Tryggestad, from Viroqua, Wis.; her son and son-in-law, Greg Schaefer and Steve Stoppel, from Los Angeles; her daughter, Signe Schecher, from Beaver Dam, Wis.; her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Amy Hanson, from Minneapolis, Minn.; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Whitney Schecher and Paul Nelson, from Sun Prairie, Wis.; her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Andy and Erica Schecher, from Denver, Colo.; her grandson and fiancé, Steve Schecher and Savannah Armstrong, from Wauwatosa, Wis.; her grandsons, Devin and Carter Hanson, from Minneapolis; her step-daughter, Linda Reid, and her children, Natan and Leah; her step-son, Mitchell Han-son; her step-daughter, Kareen Bisson, and her children, West and Mitchell; and her beloved dog, Bailey. She also leaves behind a host of friends from the many places where she once lived, especially Arcadia, Elcho, Juneau, and Beaver Dam, Wis., and Okeechobee, Fla., where she spent her winters for the past several years.
We will miss her dearly. No one will be able fill her spot in our lives. Even as we shed our tears, we hope and pray for the time when we will be reunited with her on the other side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Mary Ann's honor to the Dodge County Humane Society or a charity of your choosing.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)