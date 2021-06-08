Hanson, Shirley A.

Shirley retired from the ophthalmology department of SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, the Wisconsin POA Club (Ponies of America), and a leader of the Triangle Troopers 4-H Club. Shirley was hardworking, a great cook and baker, and "keeper of the family farm." She liked flowers and gardening and loved all animals. She especially enjoyed the time she spent traveling and showing horses with Dale and the children. A woman of many talents, she enjoyed quilting, knitting and sewing, making many afghans for her children and grandchildren. She had the opportunity to travel to Norway to visit extended family. She always put her family first.