Hardy, Lois Evelyn
Hardy, Lois Evelyn

WAUTOMA - Lois Evelyn Hardy, age 88 of Wautoma, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Preston Place, Redgranite. She was born in Oxford on Feb. 18, 1932, to Adrian and Dorothy (Ingrham) Wilson. On Oct. 29, 1960, she married Thomas Hardy in Portage. Lois enjoyed snowmobiling, reading, gambling, needlepoint, playing cards and camping.

Lois is survived by her husband: Thomas Hardy; children: Jody (Rodger) Suprise, Thomas (Ruth) Hardy, Patricia (David) Jones; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister: Patricia Bryan; brother: David (Sharon) Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hardy, Lois Evelyn

Lois Evelyn Hardy

www.leiknessfuneralhome.com

