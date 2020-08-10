Hardy, Lois Evelyn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUTOMA - Lois Evelyn Hardy, age 88 of Wautoma, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Preston Place, Redgranite. She was born in Oxford on Feb. 18, 1932, to Adrian and Dorothy (Ingrham) Wilson. On Oct. 29, 1960, she married Thomas Hardy in Portage. Lois enjoyed snowmobiling, reading, gambling, needlepoint, playing cards and camping.

Lois is survived by her husband: Thomas Hardy; children: Jody (Rodger) Suprise, Thomas (Ruth) Hardy, Patricia (David) Jones; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister: Patricia Bryan; brother: David (Sharon) Wilson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.