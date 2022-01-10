Hare, Douglas E.

Doug received many awards throughout his life but the most humbling one was “The Everyday Hero Award” where a postage stamp was created, and people were honored. His co-workers nominated him for his heroic actions for saving a young man’s life while he was on his mail route one day. Doug always said that God just placed him there at the right time. Doug lived his faith in Jesus daily. He believed that God would provide in every situation, and he wasn’t afraid to share his faith with others. Doug was the Chairman of the Board at the Pardeeville United Methodist Church and was the face behind the scenes making sure everything ran smoothly. Doug’s smile greeted many youth through the years at youth group. Doug loved his family and traveling with his wife Joyce, children, and grandchildren. He was affectionately known as PAPA to his great-grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to be part of their lives. He loved sharing “campfires” on the driveway, ice-cream, birthday parties, baseball, football & volleyball, concerts, and so much more. He was the grandpa that was present in his family’s lives. Doug’s adventurous spirit led him to skydive with family for his 65th birthday. Everyone knew Doug loved a project and loved to help others. The family is keeping this spirit of giving to others alive and will be establishing a non-profit called “Doug’s Project” so help for projects can continue to bless the people of this community.