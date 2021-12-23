Harkins, Richard F. "Dick"

In his early years, Dick owned and operated Harkins Standard Station in Glendale, Wis. After selling the service station, he was accepted into the Milwaukee Police Academy. Upon graduation from Recruit Training he reported for duty as a patrol officer at two precincts and served the citizens of Milwaukee for eight years. Dick retired in 1997 after 30 years with American Family Insurance Claims Staff. He implemented modern programs and technology, helping advance American Family Claim's productivity, training, policy interpretation and customer facing claim services. During Dick's entire life he was the best friend and neighbor that anyone could have wished for. He enjoyed being an NFL owner, watching the Packers (except when Troy Aikman was providing analysis), boating, grilling, helping neighbors, hunting, fishing, camping, wrenching on cars, and trips to the Northwoods and Florida.