Harlan H. Becker, 87, Horicon

HORICON - Harlan H. Becker, age 87, of Horicon, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Harlan was born the son of Julius and Regina (Nienhueser) Becker on Nov. 20, 1932, in Concordia, Mo. Harlan attended Saint Paul’s Lutheran Preparatory School and then continued his education at Concordia College, Seward, Nebraska (now Concordia University Nebraska). He was united in marriage to Carol J. Schuster on June 16, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wis. Harlan spent much of his life as an educator, choir director, and music teacher sharing his God-given talents with many students over the years. Alongside his wife Carol, he was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Harlan was involved in music ministry at the church, as well as choir director and organist for 38 years. He also directed the handbell choir and was on the Dodge County Concert Association Board. After retirement, Harlan and Carol continued their music ministry and they traveled extensively sharing their faith and their talents. In the 1970s and 1980s, the entire family toured as the Becker Bell Ringers.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol of Horicon; his children, David (Sandra) Becker of Bismarck, N.D., John (Barbara) Becker of Madison, Wis., and Catherine (Gary) Roscher of Carrollton, Texas; his sisters, Norma Lakey of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Helen Stebbe of Indianapolis, Ind.; his grandchildren, Taylor (Dustin) Weeks, Torrie (Paul) Hally, Adam Becker, Paul Becker, Evie Ehrlich, and Allison (Lee) Olsen; his great-granddaughters, Norah Weeks, Hayden Thomashefsky, Corra Olsen, and Promise Olsen; and his great-grandson, Alder Olsen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon and a memorial service will be held in the future.
Memorials in memory of Harlan may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church and School.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
