Harlan H. Becker, 87, Horicon

Harlan was born the son of Julius and Regina (Nienhueser) Becker on Nov. 20, 1932, in Concordia, Mo. Harlan attended Saint Paul’s Lutheran Preparatory School and then continued his education at Concordia College, Seward, Nebraska (now Concordia University Nebraska). He was united in marriage to Carol J. Schuster on June 16, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wis. Harlan spent much of his life as an educator, choir director, and music teacher sharing his God-given talents with many students over the years. Alongside his wife Carol, he was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Harlan was involved in music ministry at the church, as well as choir director and organist for 38 years. He also directed the handbell choir and was on the Dodge County Concert Association Board. After retirement, Harlan and Carol continued their music ministry and they traveled extensively sharing their faith and their talents. In the 1970s and 1980s, the entire family toured as the Becker Bell Ringers.