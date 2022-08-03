Oct. 18, 1951 - July 30, 2022

PRINCETON - Harlan Lee Herwig, age 70 of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Harlan was born on October 18, 1951, in Columbus, WI, son of Robert and Irmgard (Auchtung-May) Herwig. He entered into service with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served from 1969-1975. Harlan was united in marriage to Linda Hill on May 1, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Pardeeville. In his earlier years he loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He also enjoyed farming, gardening and his casino trips with his wife to Carter, WI. Harlan always enjoyed a good game of Uker with family and friends. He retired from Washkovick Excavating in 2013.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Herwig; two sons, Jamie Herwig (significant other, Julie) and Jeremy Herwig (significant other, Aimee); seven grandchildren, Erika, Chloe, Brynlee, Austin, Joshua, Maddie and Zeke; two sisters, Pam (Gregg) Arneson and Heidi (Steve) Johnson; two brothers, Dan (Linda) Herwig and Gary Herwig; two sisters-in-law, Carol Herwig and Sharon (John) Majewski; brother-in-law, Jim Hill; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Josh Herwig in 2001 and Justin Herwig in 2017; brother, Robert Herwig; two sisters-in-law, Karen Herwig and Judy Hill; brother-in-law, Richard (Flora) Hill; niece, Kelly Herwig.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. noon on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 P.M. noon at Markesan Community Funeral Home with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Military Honors provided by the Abendroth-Connolly American Legion Post 282 Honor Guard.

