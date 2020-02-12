Harley Greeno, 73, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Harley Frank Greeno, age 73, of New Lisbon, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Tomah Health Facility. Harley was the son of William and Helen (Nieman) Greeno and was born on Dec. 29, 1946, in New Lisbon, Wis. Harley graduated from the New Lisbon High School in 1965. After high school Harley joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served his country for 4 1/2 years and was Honorably Discharged in 1969. Harley re-entered the U.S. Navy in 1973 as an aircraft mechanic and served until 1975.

Harley was united in marriage to Linda J. Bernacki on Sept. 2, 1972, in New Lisbon. To this union a daughter, Sheri, was born. Harley worked as a project manager doing construction. Harley and Linda have lived in Virginia, the Fox Valley area in Wis., and in southern Illinois, and returned to New Lisbon in 2013 when they retired.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family, grandchildren and friends were a big part of Harley's life, he loved them all. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening or just relaxing on the porch. He also enjoyed shooting sporting clays.