Harley Greeno, 73, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Harley Frank Greeno, age 73, of New Lisbon, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Tomah Health Facility. Harley was the son of William and Helen (Nieman) Greeno and was born on Dec. 29, 1946, in New Lisbon, Wis. Harley graduated from the New Lisbon High School in 1965. After high school Harley joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served his country for 4 1/2 years and was Honorably Discharged in 1969. Harley re-entered the U.S. Navy in 1973 as an aircraft mechanic and served until 1975.
Harley was united in marriage to Linda J. Bernacki on Sept. 2, 1972, in New Lisbon. To this union a daughter, Sheri, was born. Harley worked as a project manager doing construction. Harley and Linda have lived in Virginia, the Fox Valley area in Wis., and in southern Illinois, and returned to New Lisbon in 2013 when they retired.
Family, grandchildren and friends were a big part of Harley's life, he loved them all. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening or just relaxing on the porch. He also enjoyed shooting sporting clays.
Harley is survived by his wife Linda of New Lisbon; a daughter Sheri (Jamie) VanDoorn of Greenville, Wis; grandchildren Madisyn and Nathan; siblings, Alida (Robert) Kincade of Trenton Mo., Conrad (Donna Rae) Greeno of Tomah, Wis.; Wilma (Dan) Zett of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother William Greeno.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in his honor on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall, (105 Plum St.) in Necedah, Wis.; from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Military Honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. The Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
