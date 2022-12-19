May 8, 1939—Dec. 10, 2022

PORTAGE—Harley R. “Ole” Simonson, 83 of Portage, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born May 8, 1939 in Portage, WI to Lowell and Laura Simonson, Harley married Gretta Jerome his wife of 59 years. Harley served in the US Army from 1964-1965, and retired from the Railroad. He was an avid sports fan who loved to hunt, fish, and trap his entire life.

Harley will be greatly missed as his presence touched many lives. A devoted husband, loving father and grandfather of five children and fourteen grandchildren: Tim (Tammie), Brent and Brooke Simonson, Sheila (Randy), Jordan, Collin, Jack Cross, Kevin (Camille), Kyle, Luke Simonson, Tracy (Craig) Hepler, Morgan, Emma, Caleb Marceau, Stacy (Joe), Spencer, Konnor, Saylor and Bode Smith. Harley was preceded in death by his parents: Lowell and Laura; siblings: Rodney, Lorraine, Darlene, Lucille, Maxine, Bonnie; sons-in-law: Randy and Joe; and grandson Collin.

There will be a private family gathering in celebration of his life. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that you contribute in Harley’s honor to: The Wounded Warrior Project or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.