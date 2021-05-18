 Skip to main content
Harms, Gene and Jason
Harms, Gene and Jason

BARABOO—A memorial service for Gene Harms and Jason Harms will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis. A visitation will take place Saturday from 9:30 until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com

