Harms, Gene and Jason

BARABOO—A memorial service for Gene Harms and Jason Harms will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis. A visitation will take place Saturday from 9:30 until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com