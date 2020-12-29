Harms, Gene R.

Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Harms; along with their four children, Gena (David) Ardelt, Janet Harms, Jason Harms and John (Joan) Harms; his nine grandchildren, Addie (Andrew) Degenhardt, Allison Ardelt, Abbie (Jeffrey) Haugen, Tommy (fiancée, Mykl Wolter) Bode, Kate Harms, Caylen Harms, John Tyler Harms, Hayden Harms, and Elena Harms; and his four great-grandchildren, Emme and Bracie Degenhardt, Graham and Eloise Haugen. He is further survived by his brothers, Roger (Diane) Harms of Bella Vista, Ark., and Wendell "Bobbie" Harms of Anaheim, Calif.

Gene was born on Sept. 24, 1935, son of John J. and Kate (Hoodjer) Harms, in Steamboat Rock, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa Falls High School, Gene went on to wrestle at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, where he received his bachelor's degree in physical education. Gene started his career in 1961 at Baraboo High School (BHS) and retired with BHS in 1994. During his time as a physical education teacher, Gene started the high school wrestling program as well as coached volleyball. Gene was a well-known and popular participant in the auction belt. He even held a couple auctions himself on the Ye Ole Plantation. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo.