Harms, Jason Gene

BARABOO—Jason Gene Harms, age 55, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away January 16, 2021 at his home in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Jason is survived by his three children, Tommy (fiancée, Mykl Wolter) Bode, Caylen and Hayden Harms; his mother Shirley Harms, sisters Gena (David) Ardelt, Janet Harms, and brother John (Joan) Harms; his nieces and nephews, Addie (Andrew) Degenhardt, Allison Ardelt, Abbie (Jeffrey) Haugen, Kate Harms, John Tyler Harms, and Elena Harms; and his three great-nieces, Emme and Bracie Degenhardt, Eloise Haugen, and great-nephew Graham Haugen. He is further survived by his uncles, Roger (Diane) Harms of Bella Vista, Ark., and Wendell “Bobbie” Harms of Anaheim, Calif.

Jason was born on Dec. 29, 1965, son of Gene R. and Shirley (Sanders) Harms, in Baraboo, Wis. After graduating from Baraboo Senior High School, Jason spent most of his career in the plumbing industry. He had a deep passion for wrestling, Green Bay Packers football, Wisconsin football and hunting. He loved buying and giving presents to the kids of the family.