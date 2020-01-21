Harold A. Bulgrin, 82, Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP—Harold A. Bulgrin, age 82, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home in Fairfield Township.

Harold was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in Portage, the son of Melvin and Mildred (Kabele) Bulgrin. He worked in masonry, for Bortz Masonry, until his retirement. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and helping his brother’s farm.

He is survived by his special friend, Bernice Denzer; his daughters, Angela Bulgrin and Brenda Bulgrin; his grandchildren, Shantel Bulgrin, Crystal Gavin, and Eric Schlough; ten great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Tessman, and Marilyn (Val) McReath; his brothers, Donald (Sharron) Bulgrin, Robert (Candy) Bulgrin, and Russel Bulgrin; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marvin Bulgrin.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Caledonia Town Hall. Inurnment will be private. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.”

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes

430 W. Wisconsin St.

Portage, Wis. 53901

608-742-2126

