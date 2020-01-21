Harold A. Bulgrin, 82, Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP—Harold A. Bulgrin, age 82, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home in Fairfield Township.
You have free articles remaining.
Harold was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in Portage, the son of Melvin and Mildred (Kabele) Bulgrin. He worked in masonry, for Bortz Masonry, until his retirement. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and helping his brother’s farm.
He is survived by his special friend, Bernice Denzer; his daughters, Angela Bulgrin and Brenda Bulgrin; his grandchildren, Shantel Bulgrin, Crystal Gavin, and Eric Schlough; ten great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Tessman, and Marilyn (Val) McReath; his brothers, Donald (Sharron) Bulgrin, Robert (Candy) Bulgrin, and Russel Bulgrin; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marvin Bulgrin.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Caledonia Town Hall. Inurnment will be private. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, Wis. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)