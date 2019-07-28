BEAVER DAM - Harold A. Frase, Jr., age 67, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
The visiation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
Harold Alois Frase was born on March 25, 1952 to Harold and Rose (Keller) Frase, in Dodge County, Wisconsin. He was a 1971 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Harold worked at Kraft in Beaver Dam for 33 years, retiring in 2007. He had a passion for trains and was a club member of the Lionel Railroad. Harold even played a role in the restoring and planning of the train that sits in downtown Beaver Dam.
Harold is survived by his son, Ken Frase of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren; his former wife, Marianne Matuseski; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made in Harold Frase, Jr.’s name to the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
