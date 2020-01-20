Harold Bulgrin, 82, Fairfield Township
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Harold Bulgrin, 82, Fairfield Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - Harold A. Bulgrin, age 82, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home in Fairfield Township.

Harold was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in Portage, the son of Melvin and Mildred (Kabele) Bulgrin. He worked in masonry for Bortz Masonry until his retirement. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and helping his brother’s farm.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Bulgrin and Brenda Bulgrin; his grandchildren, Shantel Bulgrin, Crystal Gavin, and Eric Schlough; ten great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Tessman and Marilyn (Val) McReath; his brothers, Donald (Sharron) Bulgrin, Robert (Candy) Bulgrin, and Russel Bulgrin; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marvin Bulgrin.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Caledonia Town Hall. Inurnment will be private. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Harold Bulgrin

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes

430 W. Wisconsin St.

Portage, Wis. 53901

608-742-2126

Fax: 608-742-2127

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News