Sept. 11, 1941—Jan. 23, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Harold F. “Butch” Lockwood, age 81, died Monday, January 23, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Harold will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Will Arnold will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam. The family requests casual attire—and wear your favorite racing shirt.

Harold Francis Lockwood was born on September 11, 1941, in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Fredrick and Lucille (nee: Hammer) Lockwood. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School, Class of 1959. On October 17, 1959, he was united in marriage with Carol Kunkle at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Butch worked at Kraft Foods for 40 years and, in “retirement”, he work for Banes Auto for 20 years. Butch was an avid Packer and Badger fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing and he loved going out to the local dirt tracks and supporting the local drivers. He loved to watch his great-grandsons race their motorcycles and other great-grandchildren’s activities, as well.

Butch was a regular at the twice-a-day coffee club at McDonalds and he will surely be missed by all of them. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Lockwood of Beaver Dam; three children: Mark (Sandi) Lockwood, Jacqueline Lockwood, and Todd (Tani Miller) Lockwood; six grandchildren: Eric Lockwood, Brandon Lockwood, Bradley Banker, Hannah Lockwood, Emily Lockwood and Ashley Bergemann; eight great-grandchildren: Grace, Elias, Brooks, Matyx, Koyer, Beckett, Parker, and Lily Mae; a brother, Michael (Melissa) Lockwood; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Sumnicht, Janet (Terry) Karst, Phyllis Marthaler, Cyndi (Andrew) Smazinski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fredrick Lockwood, Jr., his parents-in-law, Myrtle Miller and George Kunkle; and three sisters-in-law: Judy Kunkle, Mavis Sumnicht and Dorene Quam; and two brothers-in-law: James Kunkle and James Marthaler.

If desired, memorials may be made in Harold F. Lockwood’s name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish or the American Heart Association.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.