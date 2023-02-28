Nov. 4, 1924—Feb. 23, 2023
WATERTOWN—Harold Harvey Schliewe, of Watertown, passed away on February 23, 2023, at the age of 98 years. He was born November 4, 1924, son of Emil and Esther (nee Kuehl) Schliewe in the township of Hustisford, WI. On December 3, 1947 he married Lila Mae (Wegner) on Dec. 3, 1947 at St. Stephen United Church of Juneau, WI. He worked on farms at a very young age but after his marriage he worked for the Dodge Co. Highway Department for 38 years. After retiring, he was employed at Rock River Hills Golf Club at Horicon, WI. He was a member of St. Stephen’s United Church and served on the church board for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing with his family, traveling and taking care of his lawn.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Lila Mae; his two sons: Daniel Schliewe of Granite Bay, CA and Darrell Schliewe of Juneau, WI. Also, survived by his grandson, Michael (Susana) Schliewe, South San Francisco, CA.; a great-grandson Micheal; four step-grandchildren: Dulcinea, Amanda, Christopher and Ben Gala Viz; four great-step-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Deborah Schliewe, sister Lorna, brothers Norman, Franklin, and Vernon and two brothers-in-law Herbert Heller and Harry Phelps and sisters-in-law Barbara, June, Rosemary Phelps and daughter in-law Barbara Schliewe, grandson Jason Schliewe.
A visitation will be held at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home 150 W. Oak St.-Juneau, WI on March 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Lutheran Cemetery, Watertown, WI. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
