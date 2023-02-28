WATERTOWN—Harold Harvey Schliewe, of Watertown, passed away on February 23, 2023, at the age of 98 years. He was born November 4, 1924, son of Emil and Esther (nee Kuehl) Schliewe in the township of Hustisford, WI. On December 3, 1947 he married Lila Mae (Wegner) on Dec. 3, 1947 at St. Stephen United Church of Juneau, WI. He worked on farms at a very young age but after his marriage he worked for the Dodge Co. Highway Department for 38 years. After retiring, he was employed at Rock River Hills Golf Club at Horicon, WI. He was a member of St. Stephen’s United Church and served on the church board for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing with his family, traveling and taking care of his lawn.