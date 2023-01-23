Feb. 4, 1932—Jan. 19, 2023

LOWELL—Harold J. Sack, Sr., age 90, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. Visitation for Harold will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salem-Lowell Campus, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:50 am. Funeral services will follow at church on Saturday beginning at 12:00 noon. Rev. John Baumann will officiate. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

Harold James Sack was born on February 4, 1932 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to the late Aaron and Alma (nee: Firari) Sack. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. Harold served in Korea as crew chief on an F86 with the name “Sad Sack” on the nose. He was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class in December of 1954. At different times, Harold owned a J-3 Cub and a 7AC Champ airplane. On September 10, 1955, Harold was united in marriage with Audrey Kugler. They lived near Lowell and had two wonderful children, Linda and Harold, Jr. They were members of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell where he was a past member of the church counsel.

Harold was a life member of the Lowell VFW Post #9392 and a member of EAA Chapter #178. Harold worked at a number of companies doing research and development. His motto was “don’t use anyone else’s ideas unless they are better than yours”. Although he was a high school drop-out, he was a smart man with many accomplishments and experiences.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Sack of Lowell; his son, Harold Sack, Jr of Lowell; a granddaughter, Amber (Martin) Hobbs; great granddaughter, Isabella Hobbs; step grandson, Andrew Hobbs; a son-in-law, Mark Kaiser; other relatives and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Linda Kaiser; his brother, Eugene Sack; and his sister, Carol Soldner. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.