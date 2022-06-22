April 16, 1939—June 15, 2022

BOWLING GREEN, OH—Harold Jens Nelson, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after a short illness. Harold was born in Portage, Wisconsin to Orville and Mary (Hoder) Nelson on April 16, 1939. He married Judy (Beahm) Nelson in 1960, and they were married for 55 years until she passed away in June of 2015.

Harold was employed for over forty years as Parts Manager for Madison Truck Equipment in Madison, WI. In June of 2016, he moved to Bowling Green, Ohio at the age of seventy-seven. A very social person, Harold joined several local organizations where he soon made many friends. He was a member of the Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Eagles 2180, the VFW Post 1148, and an active parishioner at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Harold loved to travel and see new places. He and Judy enjoyed many excursions together, including a memorable vacation in the Great Smoky Mountains. A trip they cherished greatly was the Alaskan Cruise gifted to them by their children to celebrate their fortieth wedding anniversary. In recent times he especially enjoyed the road trips he and fellow FOE members made visiting other aeries, and travels to Mackinac Island, and the Tulip Festival in Holland, Michigan. Harold enjoyed cookouts, campfires, playing euchre, and having pizza and beer on his front porch. The most important part was always the gathering of friends.

Along with his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by two brothers Ole and Floyd, and sister Lillian Gloyd. Harold is survived by his children, Annette Parson, Bowling Green; Larry (Geny) Nelson, San Diego, CA; Gene (Rosa) Nelson, San Diego, CA; Steve (Char) Nelson, Russell, Kentucky, and beloved grandsons: Andrew, Brandon, and Steven. He is also survived by sister Nora Dwyer, brother Charlie Nelson; and sister-in-law, Beverly Palmer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

If you so choose, memorial contributions in Harold’s name may be gifted to the Bowling Green FOE 2180 or the Paul C. Ladd VFW post 1148.

A Memorial Gathering will be held for Harold on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 3:00—7:00 pm at Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1163 N Main St, Bowling Green, OH 43402.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com