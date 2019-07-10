Harold “Harry” R. Paulick, age 69, of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Harry was born on April 21, 1950, in Beaver Dam, the son of William and Irma (Schram) Paulick. He was a biblical man, who loved the Lord more than anything. A computer technician by trade, Harry’s greatest passion in life was music. He loved playing guitar and drums, as well as listening to music. His easy-going personality and great sense of humor were a joy to be around. He enjoyed fishing and always looked forward to camping with his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Steve.
Harry is survived by his daughters, Ami Lavine of Madison and Natalie (Ryan) Ripley of Neenah; grandchildren, Alisha, Anthony, Owen and Lauren; sisters, Connie Stehling of Thiensville and Shirley (Steven) Bilke of Beaver Dam; nieces, Sarah Hensley, Danah Rosenmeier, Stephanie Stehling, Jennifer Stehling; nephew, Ed Stehling and their families; and best friend, Bill Bristoll of Milwaukee.
He was reunited with his parents; brother, William; son-in-law, Augie Lavine; niece, Andrea Stehling-Ericson and other relatives.
A private family memorial service for Harry will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
