Nov. 20, 1943—April 4, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Harold “Harry” R. Guenther, age 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Harry was born in Beaver Dam on November 20, 1943, the son of Roy and Caroline (Kirchberg) Guenther.

After high school, Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army.

On May 16, 1970, he was united in marriage to his wife, Jane Kasmiski in Columbus. Together, they owned Harry and Jane’s Hilltop Tap in Beaver Dam. He also owned his own trucking business, Harry’s Trucking, and hauled for local businesses, including Lyco Manufacturing, before retiring from Robbin’s Manufacturing.

Harry appreciated spending time outside, riding motorcycle and snowmobile, and was especially fond of sitting under his tree in the front of his house. He loved country music, enjoyed gambling trips, and shaking dice with the kids and grandkids.

Harry is survived by his wife, Jane Guenther; children: Dan (Jean) Guenther, Troy (Tracy Baldus) Guenther, and Scott (Gina Starritt) Guenther; grandchildren: Austin (McKaela), Alex (Sydney Hintz), Sawyer, Kortney (Jed Tabor), and Tyler (Alison Nelson); sister, Darlene (Charlie) Welch; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Duane (Elaine) and Robert (Nancy); sister, Doris Becker; and other relatives.

Visitation for Harry will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton.

The family would like to thank SSM Health at Home, especially Anna, Kayli, Amanda, Emily, and Betty for their care of Harry.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.